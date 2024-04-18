- German DAX futures +0.3%
- UK FTSE futures +0.4%
This matches the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up about 0.4% currently. But this follows from the drop in Wall Street yesterday, which tempered the bounce in European stocks a fair bit.
