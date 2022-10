German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

The softer mood mirrors the retreat in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 34 points, or 0.9%, as we look to get things going in European morning trade. That comes after a disappointing miss on earnings by Alphabet with Microsoft also revealing weak guidance in its earnings call. Nasdaq futures are down 1.8% on the day so far and that is despite another nudge lower in bond yields.