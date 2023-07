German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

The overall mood is more tentative though and I wouldn't be surprise to see a flattish open later in Europe. US futures are also not hinting at much with Nasdaq futures just being down slightly by 0.15% after the earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft here. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are pretty much flat currently, so that exemplifies the lack of appetite as we await the Fed.