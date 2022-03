German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

European futures are marked higher, looking to replicate the form shown by Wall Street yesterday. The overall risk mood is also keeping more positive on the day, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3% as well.

In the FX space, there is little change overall with only the yen holding a slight lead currently after backing away from its earlier highs. USD/JPY is seen now around 123.55 from around 123.10 earlier, still down 0.3% though.