German DAX futures -1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.0%

This comes as European indices are needing to play catch up to the bloody Friday observed in Wall Street at the end of last week. Heavy selling in the US session at the end of last week saw stocks plunge sharply with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since June 2020, closing 3.6% lower.

Despite US futures pointing to a slight bounce so far today, sentiment is still rather bleak after a rather torrid month in April (worst since March 2020 for the S&P 500 and Dow, worst since 2008 for the Nasdaq).