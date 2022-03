German DAX futures -2.4%

UK FTSE futures -1.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -2.6%

It's setting up to be a rough open for European stocks as the market continues to be mired by uncertainty involving Russia-Ukraine tensions for the most part. The blistering pace of price surges in the commodities space isn't providing much comfort either, especially if oil prices are going to stick at these levels for longer.

The DAX may be looking to target its 50.0 retracement level @ 12,272.92 next: