Prior -4.1%; revised to -3.8%

Industrial production +0.2% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior -1.4%

It is a slight rebound in industrial output after a one-off adjustment it would seem last month (more on that here). Looking at the details, intermediate goods (-1.0%) declined with durable consumer goods (-2.6%) and non-durable consumer goods (-3.0%) both also falling. That is offset by a rise in capital goods (+14.7%) and energy production (+1.0%).