Prior +5.3%

PPI +37.2% vs +38.5% y/y expected

Prior +36.8%

The only real upside to the report is that producer prices only worsened by less than estimated in the euro area during April. The monthly increase was lower compared to expectations but still pointed to another rise in price pressures overall. The details show that prices for intermediate goods increased by 3.8%, non-durable consumer goods by 2.7% and capital goods and durable consumer goods by 1.0%, while they decreased by 1.2% in the energy sector.