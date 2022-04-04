Sentix 04-2022
  • Prior -7.0

Euro area investor morale fell to the lowest since July 2020 with the current conditions index falling from 7.8 in March to -5.5 in April, the lowest level in a year. Meanwhile, the expectations reading also fell from -20.8 in March to -29.8 in April, the lowest since December 2011.

Recession fears are the main cause as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the sanctions related are exacerbating underlying weakness in the euro area economy. Sentix notes that:

"Investors do not expect that the central bank can rush to the rescue with a more relaxed, more expansive monetary policy because of the still considerable pace of  inflation  growth. No region is able to resist the negative momentum, even the important Asian region is already fighting stagflation."