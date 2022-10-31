Eurozone CPI:

MoM Flash: 1.5% (Forecast 1.2%, Previous 1.2%)

YoY Flash: 10.7% (Forecast 10.3%, Previous 9.9%)

Reuters Note -

Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a month earlier, beating expectations in a Reuters poll for 10.2% as inflation in Germany, Italy and France all rose more than forecast, data from Eurostat, showed on Monday.

Energy prices continued to drive inflation but food and imported industrial goods all pushed prices sharply higher even as services played only a marginal role this time.

The ECB has raised rates a combined 200 basis points in the past three months and promised further tightening as soon as December. But markets have started to anticipate a slowdown in rate hikes as a recession looms and gas prices have come down from record highs.

But policymakers are likely to be concerned that underlying price growth, which filters out volatile food and fuel prices, continued to accelerate, pointing to broadening price pressures, which raises the risk that high inflation will get entrenched.