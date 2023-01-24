Prior 49.8

Manufacturing PMI 48.8 vs 48.5 expected

Prior 47.8

Composite PMI 50.2 vs 49.8 expected

Prior 49.3

The euro area economy creeps back into growth territory to start the new year but it is marginal at best, as economic activity runs into stagnation after a couple of months of decline. It is taking pretty much the best of both worlds from France and Germany's earlier readings, as recession fears ease a little. S&P Global notes that:

“A steadying of the eurozone economy at the start of the years adds to evidence that the region might escape recession. The survey suggests that a nadir was reached back in October, since when fears over the energy market in particular have been alleviated by falling prices, helped by the warmer than usual weather and generous government assistance. At the same time, supply chain stress has eased, benefitting producers most notably in Germany, and more recently the reopening of the Chinese economy has helped to restore confidence in the broader global economic outlook for 2023, propelling business optimism sharply higher.

"The region is by no means out of the woods yet, however, as demand continues to fall – merely dropping at a reduced rate – and an upturn in the rate of inflation of selling prices for both goods and services will add encouragement to the hawks to push for further monetary policy tightening. The case for higher interest rates is fuelled further by the upturn in employment growth recorded during the month and signs of higher wages driving the latest upturn in price pressures.

“A case for policy caution is supported by the survey merely indicating a stagnation of the eurozone economy, hinting that a renewed slide into contraction should not be ruled out as borrowing costs rise, but the survey undoubtedly brings welcome good news to suggest that any downturn is likely to be far less severe than previously feared and that a recession may well be avoided altogether.”