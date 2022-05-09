Prior -18.0

Euro area investor morale slumps further to its lowest level since June 2020, falling for a third straight month now. The ongoing impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still weighing with the current conditions index also seen slipping from -5.5 in April to -10.5 in May - the lowest since March 2021. The expectations index also dropped further from -29.8 in April to -34.0 in May - the lowest since December 2008.

Sentix notes that a "perfect storm" is brewing in the global economy and for Europe, "the recession is becoming visible".