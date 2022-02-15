- GDP +4.6% vs +4.6% y/y prelim
No change to the initial estimates so this just reaffirms a slight growth in the euro area economy in Q4, which is arguably a better-than-anticipated performance amid the hit taken from the omicron variant spread.
