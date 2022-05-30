Monday 30 May 2022 so far here in Asia has seen a solid performance for risk - sentiment has improved with better news for China's economy reopening coming through:

Oil, US equity index futures, AUD, NZD ... FX generally against the USD are all higher.

As you can see in the headline, I'm highlighting potential resistance areas around where we are for EUR?UD and GBP/USD. Given its a US holiday I am wary that Asia may not have the firepoer to take EUR and GBP up through here to much extent. Perhaps the T/A people can weigh in with altenative ideas. Cable chart with a couple of roiugh sort of R lines drawn in: