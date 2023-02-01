The USD slumped after the FOMC and Powell's presser:
If you need a catch up:
- Federal Reserve hike rates by 25 basis points, as expected
- Powell opening statement: We have more work to do
- Powell Q&A: It is important that financial conditions reflect policy restraint in place
- Powell opens the door to rate cuts this year "if inflation comes down much faster"
- A comparison of the December 2022 FOMC statement to the February 2023 statement
- The full FOMC statement from the February 2023 Federal Reserve meeting
The big dollar is continuing to get hit in Asia early morning trade.
EUR, AUD, NZD, yen, GBP all add ing ona few points: