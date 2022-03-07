>
Exxon Mobil and Chevron are both boosting oil production at the Permian Basin field
Oil
US oil companies are boosting production, encouraged by rising oil prices
Politico report:
- the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight
Exxon Mobil and Chevron are both boosting oil production at the mammoth Permian Basin field in West Texas and New Mexico
- strategies that both oil majors laid out last year but that have taken on new urgency because of the surge in oil prices to their highest level in 14 years.
Link for more
