Tuesday's US economic calendar includes two notable releases, both focused on manufacturing.

The first one is at 9:45 am ET with the release of the US PMI from S&P Global (shown above), which is forecast to dip to 46.0 from 46.2. It's the flash reading for January.

Next up is the Richmond Fed, 15 minutes later. The consensus estimate is -4 from +1 previously.

The central bank speaking schedule is nil with the Fed in blackout and the BOC decision on Wednesday.