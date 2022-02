Prior was 23.2

Employment 32.3 vs 26.1 prior

New orders 14.2 vs 17.9 prior

Prices paid 69.3 vs 72.5 prior

Capex 21.5 vs 26.2 prior

6-month index 28.1 vs 28.7 prior

The slight moderation of prices paid from an extremely high level is a window of hope for team transitory. Otherwise, the report continues to show a very good operating environment for manufacturing.