I only have one Fed official speaking on the agenda ahead for Friday, 15 July 2022.

I reckon we'll get more popping up than that though.

08:45am NY time, which is 1245 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

speaking on "Monetary Policy Amid Global Uncertainty"

and participates in conversation before the Tampa Bay Business Journal

A very pertinent topic indeed. the current mantra from Fed officials is pushing back against some expectations of +100bp July rate hike, and confirming +75bp is the most likely.

Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic