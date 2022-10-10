Fed's Vice Chair Brainard:
- Monetary policy will be restrictive for some time
- It will take time for cumulative tightening to bring inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term down
- Concurrently global tightening to reinforce moderation of demand
- Fed is attentive to risks for further adverse shocks
- Fed is very aware that unexpected interest rate or currency moves could interact with financial vulnerabilities
- Fed should move forward deliberately to assess how economy, employment, inflation are adjusting; to inform path of policy rate
- See limited 2H GDP rebound, GDP growth flat this year
- Seeing tentative signs of labor market rebalancing
- Strong wage growth, high rental costs mean inflation from core services expected to ease only slightly.
The less hawkish tones have stocks off their lows. The major indices are still lower on the day. The major indices are working on the 4th consecutive down day:
- Dow is down -135 points or -0.47% at 29161
- S&P is down -32.70 points ro 0.87% at 3608.00
- Nasdaq is down -115.0 points or -1.05% at 10540.
The Fed still has 4.5% for the end of the year and 4.75% as the terminal rate in early 2023. What happens from there is up in the air.
The dollar is coming off highs as well.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW