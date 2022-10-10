Federal Reserve vice chair Brainard

Fed's Vice Chair Brainard:

The less hawkish tones have stocks off their lows. The major indices are still lower on the day. The major indices are working on the 4th consecutive down day:

  • Dow is down -135 points or -0.47% at 29161
  • S&P is down -32.70 points ro 0.87% at 3608.00
  • Nasdaq is down -115.0 points or -1.05% at 10540.

The Fed still has 4.5% for the end of the year and 4.75% as the terminal rate in early 2023. What happens from there is up in the air.

The dollar is coming off highs as well.