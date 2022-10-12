US 30-year fixed mortage rates are up to 7.11%. That's put a halt to all real estate activity. That will give the supply chain a chance to catch up on materials but there simply aren't enough houses in the US and a slowdown (or crash) now is planting seeds for material undersupply.

By moving up rates at an aggressive but not overwhelming pace, allows room for assessment of economy

Tremendous uncertainty about fundamentals of US economy

It's a judgement call on whether we move in 50 or 75 bps increments on rates

We're not seeing much evidence that underlying inflation is softening

We will raise rates to perhaps 4.5% then stay there for 'a while' to assess

We will raise rates to perhaps 4.5% then stay there for 'a while' to assess

Given the lags in monetary policy, I don't know how much time there is to assess anything. Tomorrow's inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term report will be pivotal for the next meeting.