Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester

Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester speaking and says:

We're are not in recession right now

Recession risks have gone up though

There is still path to soft landing

We have to take supply constraints as a given as they are likely to remain for some time

I don't use yield curve as a strong indicator of where the economy is going

Given size of balance sheet, we should discuss selling some MBS

policy is working on the demand-side

but that moderating demand is not yet impact inflation

needs to see several months of inflation coming down

Firms still struggling to find workers

The comments are similar to ones made on Tuesday. Below are some of the things Mester said during a Washington Post interview:

she does not believe we are in a recession

US labor market is very healthy right now

We have not seen inflation cool at all

Growth will be below trend this year

The Fed is committed to bring inflation under control

we are starting to see slow down in investment, consumer spending and housing

Wants to see inflation to move down on a sustainable basis

we need to make sure inflation expectations don't become entrenched

haven't seen anything that suggests inflation even leveling off yet

I think will see some increase in unemployment as we go through the cycle but we need that to happen to make sure we get back to price stability

we have a narrow path to not sparking a large rising layoffs

The US stocks are trading mixed with the Dow down, the S&P near unchanged and the NASDAQ modestly higher.

In the US debt market, yields are lower in the short and then modestly higher in the long end:

2 year 3.055%, -1.4 basis points

5 year 2.792%, -3.6 basis points

10 year 2.688%, -1.8 basis points

30 year 2.978% +3.0 basis points

/inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term