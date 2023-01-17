China's economic data releases today, much better than expected
- China Q4 GDP 0.0% q/q (expected -0.8)
- China December economic activity data beats across all 3 indicators
Chinese data is often ... errr ... unreliable:
Meanwhile from Fitch Ratings:
- says end of zero-COVID policy is a net positive for Chinese construction firms
- says that risks do remain
And Moody's:
- China's economy will strengthen in 2023 and 2024, with the cyclical pickup likely to be better than Moody's expected last year
More:
- Some emerging markets could be hit hard in a prolonged China slowdown
- Over medium to longer term, china's growth pace to likely decelerate due to structural factors like ageing population, declining productivity
- A prolonged slowdown in China will reverberate to other emerging markets beyond Asia-Pacific
- Economies with significant trade exposure to China's commodity demand would bear the brunt of the slowdown