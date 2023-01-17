China's economic data releases today, much better than expected

Chinese data is often ... errr ... unreliable:

Meanwhile from Fitch Ratings:

says end of zero-COVID policy is a net positive for Chinese construction firms

says that risks do remain

And Moody's:

China's economy will strengthen in 2023 and 2024, with the cyclical pickup likely to be better than Moody's expected last year

More:

Some emerging markets could be hit hard in a prolonged China slowdown

Over medium to longer term, china's growth pace to likely decelerate due to structural factors like ageing population, declining productivity

A prolonged slowdown in China will reverberate to other emerging markets beyond Asia-Pacific

Economies with significant trade exposure to China's commodity demand would bear the brunt of the slowdown