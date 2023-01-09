Fitch Ratings not joining in the post-NFP optimism.

Fitch forecasts global GDP growth will slow to 1.4% in 2023

from a projected 2.6% for 2022.

eurozone and UK are likely to have entered recessions in late 2022, with the US following in mid-2023 "as high inflation prompts more interest rate hikes, consumer spending slows and unemployment rises."

---

Markets not paying any attention to Fitch ...

Monday Asia is seeing oil up more than USD1 for CL and Brent.

APAC stocks rising:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index +1.4% at the open

Shanghai Composite +0.6%, Shenzhen Component +0.43%

South Korea Kospi +2%

(Jaspan is closed fora holiday)

Across major FX the USD is down almost across the board:

EUR, GBP, yen, AUD, NZD all higher

CAD is a laggard, down against the big dollar

Gold, silver both higher.

On gold, China back in the market it seems: