Fitch Ratings not joining in the post-NFP optimism.

Fitch forecasts global GDP growth will slow to 1.4% in 2023

  • from a projected 2.6% for 2022.
  • eurozone and UK are likely to have entered recessions in late 2022, with the US following in mid-2023 "as high inflation prompts more interest rate hikes, consumer spending slows and unemployment rises."

Markets not paying any attention to Fitch ...

Monday Asia is seeing oil up more than USD1 for CL and Brent.

APAC stocks rising:

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index +1.4% at the open
  • Shanghai Composite +0.6%, Shenzhen Component +0.43%
  • South Korea Kospi +2%
  • (Jaspan is closed fora holiday)

Across major FX the USD is down almost across the board:

  • EUR, GBP, yen, AUD, NZD all higher
  • CAD is a laggard, down against the big dollar

Gold, silver both higher.

On gold , China back in the market it seems:

gold 09 January 2023 222