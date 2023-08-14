News from Friday ICYMI, an announcement from the US Biden administration.

the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the U.S. will rise to 18 weekly round-trips on September 1

will then increase to 24 per week starting October 29

the Chinese government will agree to the same increase for American carriers

This is up from the current 12.

Last week China removed pandemic-related restrictions on group tours for more countries, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea and Australia.