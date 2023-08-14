News from Friday ICYMI, an announcement from the US Biden administration.
- the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the U.S. will rise to 18 weekly round-trips on September 1
- will then increase to 24 per week starting October 29
- the Chinese government will agree to the same increase for American carriers
This is up from the current 12.
Last week China removed pandemic-related restrictions on group tours for more countries, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea and Australia.