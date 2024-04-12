Headlines:

BoJ Quarterly Survey Shows Households Pessimistic on Inflation

German CPI m/m 0.4% vs 0.4% expected

U.K. GDP m/m 0.1 vs 0.1% expected

ECB's Stournaras Supports Divergence from the Fed's Policies

French CPI m/m 0.2 vs 0.2% expected

Spanish CPI m/m 0.8% vs 0.8% expected

USD/JPY hits highest level since mid-1990 at 153.34

ECB's Muller says Slower Inflation Rises the Chances of a June Rate Cut

ECB survey shows inflation expectations unchanged across all horizons.

Fed Collins: Rate Hike not Part of Baseline but Not Fully Ruled Out

Markets:

The Dollar continued its strengthening during the European session, but a correction is likely.

Crude oil also rises due to geopolitical events.

Gold reached record highs.

USD/JPY trading near 153.30.

European bourses were in the green today.