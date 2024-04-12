Headlines:
BoJ Quarterly Survey Shows Households Pessimistic on Inflation
German CPI m/m 0.4% vs 0.4% expected
U.K. GDP m/m 0.1 vs 0.1% expected
ECB's Stournaras Supports Divergence from the Fed's Policies
French CPI m/m 0.2 vs 0.2% expected
Spanish CPI m/m 0.8% vs 0.8% expected
USD/JPY hits highest level since mid-1990 at 153.34
ECB's Muller says Slower Inflation Rises the Chances of a June Rate Cut
ECB survey shows inflation expectations unchanged across all horizons.
Fed Collins: Rate Hike not Part of Baseline but Not Fully Ruled Out
Markets:
The Dollar continued its strengthening during the European session, but a correction is likely.
Crude oil also rises due to geopolitical events.
Gold reached record highs.
USD/JPY trading near 153.30.
European bourses were in the green today.