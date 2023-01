Reuters have the report that CEO of Foxconn Liu is transforming the leading contract producer of electronics towards becoming a major player in electric vehicles.

Foxconn is preparing to provide cars to international brands along with the electronics and batteries that power them.

by 2025 Liu hopes to hold 5% of the global electric car industry and bring in T$1 trillion ($32.6 billion) annually, or around 15% of Foxconn's anticipated 2022 top line

More at that link to Reuters above.