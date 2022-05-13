Risk trades are seeing a slight recovery at the end of the week (for now) but it doesn't take away from the fact that it has been a rather torrid last few days to say the least.

US stocks staged a late comeback yesterday with the S&P 500 narrowly avoiding a close of more than 20% below the highs. Nonetheless, it has been a wretched showing for equities this year and the selling pressure doesn't look to be over just yet in the bigger picture.

The dollar continues to sit in a good spot and although it is a touch softer today, it isn't anything that threatens key technical levels. It is a but a bit part reprieve for other major currencies for the time being.

The yen is the laggard though with bond yields also ticking higher after having dropped for the past four days this week.

Looking ahead to European trading, there isn't much on the economic calendar to shake things up so the risk mood will once again be key in dictating trading sentiment before the weekend comes along.

0645 GMT - France April final CPI figures

0700 GMT - Spain April final CPI figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone March industrial production

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.