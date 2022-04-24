With Macron polling at 55.5%, the market has largely looked past the French election but crazier things have happened than a Le Pen upset.

The Interior Ministry said turnout was 63.23% at 1700 CET and that compares to 65.3%. If Macron voters are staying home, she has a chance.

Another scary stat is from the French overseas colonies. They voted yesterday and the results are in.

Macron has badly underperformed how he did in 2017:

Guadeloupe: 30% vs 75%

Martinique: 39% vs 77%

French Guiana: 39% vs 65%

Now I suspect there are some local factors there related to harsh lockdowns during the pandemic but that's a huge spread.