The USD is seeing fresh selling across the board. The USD is reaching new lows vs all the major currencies with the exception of the GBP (although the USD is weakening against the currency as well).
- EURUSD : The EURUSD is moving up to test the swing high from last Thursday (ECB day) at 1.11207. The high just reached 1.1110. A move above would have traders targeting the 50% midpoint of the move down from the Feb 10 high at 1.11497 (call it 1.1150).
- USDJPY : The USDJPY is down testing the swing highs from Tuesday and early Wednesday at 118.41 to 118.44. The low just reached 118.39. Move below and the rising 100 hour MA at 118.164 is the next key target. The price has not traded below the 100 hour MA since March 7
- USDCHF: The USDCHF has cracked below the 100 hour MA at 0.9384 and the next swing area between 0.93628 and 0.93709. The 38.2 retracement at 0.9341 and the rising 200 hour MA at 0.93316 are the next major targets now.
- USDCAD: The USDCAD fell below the 100 day MA earlier and stayed below that level. The price has now extended below a swing area between 1.2656 and 1.26452. The next target area comes in between 1.2620 and 1.26263.
- AUDUSD: The AUDUSD completed the lap down from the March 10/11 highs with a break above the 0.7367 level and did not stop until the high of a swing area at 0.73799 was also broken. The high price just reached 0.73892 and has entered the topside extreme area that took the price up to 0.7440 on March 7. Stay above 0.73675 and the buyers are more in control.
