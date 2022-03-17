AUDUSD bases off it's 200 day moving average/50% retracement

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. peaked most recently on March 10 and March 11 at 0.73675. Three days later, the price move down to 0.71645. Three days from that low, the price is back up near the swing highs from the March 10/March 11 highs (the prices currently trading at 0.73587).

Down and back up.

Today, the price was able to move back above its 200 day moving average and 50% midpoint of the range since the March 7 high. Both those levels came in at 0.73025. Of significance is that the price based against those technical levels before making the next run to the upside over the last eight or so trading hours. That level is now a key risk level going forward.

The high price is currently trading at session highs at 0.7358. The down and up lap from the March 10/March 11 high is completed at 0.73675. Traders could lean against that level with stops on a break above.

Also near that swing high level sits other swing levels going back to March 4 and March 7 at 0.7374 and 0.73979 (see red numbered circles and topside yellow area).

Move above those levels, and the price enters the extreme area from the month. The high price in March for the AUDUSD extended to 0.74405. After breaking and running to that high on March 7, buyers turned to sellers, moved back below the 0.7374 area, and trended more to the downside.

Needless to say, the pair has been on a roller coaster.

Fundamentally, the move lower was helped by declining China stocks and risk off sentiment. The most recent move to the upside over the last few days has been helped by a rebounding Chinese stock market (after the central bank and government said they would support the economy and the stock market). Today the price high was helped by stronger than expected jobs report (that news took the price back above the 100 day moving average/50% level).

So the pair is certainly influenced by headline news. That can change over time, but the technicals remain in play and are providing traders with risk defining and bias shifting levels.

Right now, staying above the 200 day moving average and 50% retracement is a solid support and risk defining level. Absent a move below those levels, buyers are more in control, and traders will be eyeing the swing area up to 0.73799 before the extreme high at 0.74405.