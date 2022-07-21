11 years or over 4,000 days (4,032 to be exact). That is the last time when the ECB made the decision to raise interest rates. As much as how inconsequential the actual rate hike today will be, the fact that we are seeing the central bank take up such a decision in itself is a significant one and it will be one for the history books at least.

During Draghi's tenure as ECB president, he never got the chance to deliver tighter policy and how ironic is it that his name is in the headlines today once again - but for very different reasons. A reminder that Draghi only took over as ECB president in November 2011, after the central bank began to cut rates; less than six months after their last rate hike at the time.

In any case, the ECB is once again in the spotlight today as they are set to raise interest rates for the first time in over 4,000 days. As grand as the occasion is, I'm afraid that the gesture is the only relevance of the decision today.

It doesn't quite matter all too much how much the ECB chooses to hike - be it 25 bps or 50 bps - because at the end of the day, it won't convince the big picture outlook that Europe is staring down the barrel of a gun and the central bank is rather helpless to save the economy.

Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. pressures are soaring. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on sentiment and squeeze energy and commodity prices. A gas crisis is looming large and the heatwave this summer hasn't helped one bit. To call the ECB being behind the curve would be an understatement. Coming into today, they are still tied with the BOJ as being the only major central banks not to have adjusted interest rates this year.

For all the talk, it has taken so many months before we will finally see some action today. But that seems to be typical of how things are in Europe when it comes to policy decisions, no?

In any case, the immediate reaction today will be looking towards whether the ECB will hike by 25 bps or 50 bps. The euro will be swung either way as the odds are roughly a coin flip despite estimates siding with the former. But when the dust settles, I reckon it will be hard for the euro to maintain a bullish rhetoric when there is so much else going wrong for the currency from an economic perspective.