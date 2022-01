Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic's comments about a potential 50 basis point hike in March are sure to reverberate in trading today but the first moves this week have been modest.

EURUSD flat at 1.1143

USDJPY +5 pips to 115.29

GBPUSD -11 pips to 1.3393

USDCHF - flat at 0.9309

USDCAD +11 pips to 1.2772

AUDUSD +6 pips to 06992

NZDUSD +12 pips to 0.6546

Reminder: It's still extremely early and markets are ultra-thin.