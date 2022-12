G7 price cap coalition official

Says we are 'very very close' to agreement on $60-a- barrel price cap on Russian oil exports

Says expected agreement calls for maintaining price cap at 5% below market price for Russian crude

Says there is some discretion, flexibility in determining market price for Russian crude for price cap

This agreement is plodding along towards agreement. It's been a long road! The latest I had was that Poland was a hold-out.

Stay tuned I guess.