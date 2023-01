In case it is not clear, by "negative trend in inflation" he is referring to higher inflation so as to be negative on the economy. Habeck goes on to say that inflation will still be high at the start of this year before moderating further, adding that 2024 inflation will be lower than this year and there will be higher growth in the economy.

For now, there is reason to back up that narrative but we'll see how things play out during the course of the year.