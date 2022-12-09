Spiegel news magazine report (via Reuters), citing finance ministry documents:

German government's public deficit reaching 4.5%, due mainly to energy relief measures

A deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) is more than double the amount originally calculated, according to Spiegel

deficit should drop to 2% in 2024

to 1.5% in 2025 and 2026, as state aid becomes limited and expires over the course of 2024 under current government plans

---

Given the extent of energy relief measures is this really all that much of a surprise?

EUR update: