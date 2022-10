German Industrial Production

German industrial production contracted in August, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks remain due to ongoing pandemic-related distortions and the war in Ukraine.

MoM: -0.8% (Forecast -0.5%, Previous -0.3%)

YoY: 2.1% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous -1.11%)

German Import Prices:

MoM: 4.3% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 1.4%)

YoY: 32.7% (Forecast 30.1%, Previous 28.9%)

Deterioration continues

