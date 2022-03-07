Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to steal the spotlight and don't expect that to change any time soon. Both sides will be headed for another round of talks later today but the situation on the ground remains unchanged. Russia is still laying siege on Ukrainian cities with Kyiv being the main goal but for now, the exchange of fire is still playing out.

The market continues to digest the situation and is responding accordingly as noted here earlier. Oil prices have surged as traders continue to look away from Russian crude amid the prospect of more bans in the works on Russian oil imports.

Economic releases will remain secondary in an environment like this, so don't expect much from the data today.

0700 GMT - UK February Halifax house prices

0700 GMT - Germany January industrial orders

0700 GMT - Germany January retail sales

0800 GMT - Switzerland February foreign exchange reserves

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 March

0930 GMT - Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence

