German S&P PMIs:

Service PMI Flash: 53.9 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.9)

Mfg PMI Flash: 44.4 (Forecast 47, Previous 46.3)

Composite PMI: 52.6 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.7)

March’s ‘flash’ PMI® data from S&P Global showed a second consecutive monthly increase in business activity across the German private sector, with the rate of growth accelerating though remaining only modest overall. The pace of job creation likewise picked up, though firms were a little less optimistic about the year-ahead outlook.

