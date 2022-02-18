The German DAX is down 1.3% at a session low.

The selling started on the evacuation order in Donbass from separatists but adding to it is a comment from German foreign minister Baerbock. She said they are prepared to pay a high economic price and unprecedented sanctions on Russia. She said all options are on the table, including Nord Stream 2.

In the past two weeks, Biden has said that pipeline 'will not happen' if Russia invades but it's not a US decision. When Biden first made that comment, he was with his German counterpart who was careful not to confirm it. Obviously 'on the table' does not mean it's the first option, but that's as far as German officials have gone so far.

The problem with sanctioning the pipeline or closing it, is that it hurts Europe more than Russia. The winner would be US and other global LNG exporters.