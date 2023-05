Prior -1.1%

Import price index -7.0% vs -5.8% y/y expected

Prior -3.8%

The drop in annual reading is mainly to do with lower prices for energy but the monthly reading this time around also shows a decline in other categories, so that is a bit of a relief in terms of inflation developments at least. If you strip out crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices declined by 1.8% compared to March.