  • Prior €6.8 billion
  • Exports -2.8% vs +1.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.9%
  • Imports -4.2% vs +2.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +4.7%

The German trade surplus expanded on the month but not in the best way as exports slumped by imports were dragged lower even more, as trade conditions appear to hit a bit of a snag to start the new year.

Looking at the details for 2021, the German export surplus was down for a fifth straight year - falling 4.2% to €172.9 billion on a year earlier. Of note, this was impacted by an excess of imports over exports in trade with Russia as prices of imported  crude oil  and natural gas had risen sharply.