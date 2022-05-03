The dollar is keeping steady across the board with little change being observed for the most part. The aussie is holding higher but has erased its post-RBA gains against the greenback already, with AUD/USD falling back from a high of 0.7147 to 0.7090 - which is where it was trading going into the decision. Still, the aussie is up 0.6% on the day currently.

Meanwhile, other major currencies are seeing light changes with not much to take note of. EUR/USD is still flirting with the 1.0500 level and USD/JPY is looking to keep above 130.00 still.

Elsewhere, bond yields are staying elevated with 10-year Treasury yields having briefly hit the 3% mark yesterday. Equities are in a slightly better mood but that owes much to dip buyers putting up a strong showing in Wall Street late yesterday to salvage a rather poor start before that. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% but the light bounce so far this week still doesn't erase the scarring from Friday.

But in the context of the bigger picture, the moves so far this week are more noisy as the focus stays on the Fed tomorrow. I would argue that any real lasting and trending moves will only be solidified or will only come after we clear the FOMC hurdle.

Looking ahead today, there isn't much on the calendar to shake things up in Europe so carry on as you will. It's going to look a bit tense with a lack of real conviction before the Fed.

0755 GMT - Germany April unemployment change, rate

0830 GMT - UK April final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone March unemployment rate

0900 GMT - Eurozone March PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.