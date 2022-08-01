Little change to the initial estimate as German manufacturing slumps into contraction territory for the first time in over two years with a renewed downturn in new orders being observed. Firms are growing more pessimistic about the outlook as persistently high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term and economic uncertainty continues to weigh on sentiment. S&P Global notes that:

"The fall in the headline Manufacturing PMI into contraction territory in July doesn't come as a surprise, with underlying data having flashed warning signals for several months now. The survey's measure of new orders has been in sub-50 contraction territory since April, and worryingly it continues to trend downwards as demand for goods recedes further from the highs seen last year, strained by the uncertain economic outlook and the high inflation environment.

"Although some components remain in short supply, another sharp rise in overall stocks of inputs held by manufacturers in July suggests that surpluses might be building up in other areas, and indeed we've now started to see manufacturers paring back their purchasing activity for the first time in two years.

"A fall in overall demand for inputs contributed to a further softening of inflationary pressures across the manufacturing sector, although even with this slowdown price increases remained high by historical standards.

"The potential for a shortage in gas supplies has German manufacturers seriously worried about the outlook for production in the coming year. Goods producers' expectations turned negative back in March, and have deteriorated in almost every month since then as downside risks to the sector's outlook continue to build."