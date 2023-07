Prior 88.5; revised to 88.6

Expectations 83.5 vs 83.4 expected

Prior 83.6; revised to 83.8

Current conditions 91.3 vs 93.0 expected

Prior 93.7

That's the lowest reading since November last year as German business conditions stutter and are deteriorating further to start Q3. Alongside the PMI data this week, it's not a good look at how things are faring ahead of the summer.