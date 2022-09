Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.8%

German factory output declined in July as a drop in production was observed across all main groupings. The production of consumer goods fell by 2.4%, capital goods production by 0.8% and intermediate goods production by 0.6%. The decrease in the consumer goods sector was mainly due to a fall (-3.0%) in non-durable goods production. The German stats office also notes that production is still affected by the extreme shortage of intermediate products.