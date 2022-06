Prior 93.0

Current conditions 99.3 vs 99.1 expected

Prior 99.5

Outlook 85.8 vs 87.4 expected

Prior 86.9

German business morale eased slightly as inflation worries continue to keep a lid on optimism, with the latest gas emergency situation also not helping with the outlook for the months ahead. The economy looks set to be grinding to a halt as we approach Q3 and that will be worrisome for how things will look if inflation pressures fail to abate in the next quarter or so.