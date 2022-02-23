  • Prior -6.7

A miss on estimates as German consumer morale dips on worries surrounding inflation. A sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates also didn't help in early February so there is that to consider. GfK notes that:

"Above all, the hopes for an improvement in price trends at the beginning of the year have been dashed for the time being as the    inflation  rate is still at a high level. This gives reason to hope that consumers' willingness to spend will return as a result. If this were supported by a moderate increase in prices, the consumer climate could finally recover again in the long-term."