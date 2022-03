Prior +5.1%

CPI +2.5% vs +1.6% m/m expected

Prior +0.9%

HICP +7.6% vs +6.7% y/y expected

Prior +5.5%

HICP +2.5% vs +1.8% m/m expected

Prior +0.9%

Up, up, and away. German inflation skyrockets although this was already expected from the state readings earlier, as outlined here. It's a brutal reading and one that will provide little comfort to both consumers and the ECB. We know that the Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated underlying conditions but this is rather vicious. The details: