That's ambitious and the issue with all the diversification away from Russian oil is that it will keep supplies globally rather tight. Add that to low inventories and you have a recipe for oil prices to stay elevated in the months to come.

Oil continues to settle into a new paradigm with a wider trading range, holding at $110 currently - down 1.8% on the day. I see that range being somewhere around $95 to $120 honestly and if there is a break, it will come fast and furious again.